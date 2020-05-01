Services
Tallahassee, FL - Robert "Rob" D. Donovan, 46, of Tallahassee, FL and formerly of Liverpool, NY passed peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 27, 1973, in New Hartford, NY, son of Thomas T. Donovan and Diane M. Robinson. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas L. and Sophia Donovan, and Robert and Julia Wendt. He graduated from Liverpool High School and Tallahassee Community College with an Associate of Arts, and Flagler College with a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration degree. He previously worked at the State of Florida, Auditor General, in Tallahassee. Rob was an avid Syracuse University fan and enjoyed carpentry projects, cars, and going to the Gulf of Mexico. His true love was attending Mass and Bible studies at his church where he enjoyed fellowship with friends and volunteering at the Good Samaritan Network. Rob will be deeply missed by his family and circle of friends in Tallahassee. He is survived by his parents, Thomas T. (Lisa) Donovan and Diane (Jim) Robinson, all of Liverpool; brothers, Thomas T. (Lisa) Donovan, Jr. of Cicero; Michael (Allison) Donovan of South Carolina; sisters, Kelly Bracy of Liverpool and Katie Griffin of Cicero; nieces, Taylor and Sawyer Donovan; nephews, Matthew Donovan, Zachery and Connor Bracy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank everyone in Tallahassee who reached out with their thoughts and prayers. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Baldwinsville, NY. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the or the Good Samaritan Network, Tallahassee, FL, in memory of Rob.
