Robert Daniel McRae
Tallahassee - Robert Daniel McRae, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Tallahassee, Florida on May 5, 1947 to Joseph Daniel McRae, Jr., and Betty Lea McRae. He lived his entire life in Tallahassee except for a short time in Wahiawa, Hawaii while serving in the Navy. Robbie attended Kate Sullivan Elementary, Cobb Middle School, and Leon High School, and then received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Florida State University and became a Certified Public Accountant. He also had many designations and certifications in I.T.
He met and married his soulmate in 1979 and recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. He was the proud father of two daughters and was known as Grandan to four grandchildren. Robbie loved music and proudly played the trombone. After playing in the Leon High School Band, he played in various orchestras and bands, most notably the The 8 of Us. Over the last few years he performed with the orchestra at Killearn United Methodist Church and Bradfordville First Baptist Church. Employed by Associated Industries of Florida for almost 30 years, he looked forward to going to work every morning and being with his work family. He was a brilliant, kind, caring, happy man and brought joy to anyone he met. Always ready to help anyone at any time, he kindly gave what it took and never complained or expected anything back.
Survivors include his wife, Tracey Dugger McRae, daughter, Jennifer Hiers, (Jerry), and Sara Mingus (Matthew), grandchildren; Owen, Lila, Savannah and London, siblings; Gwynne Chason (Charles), Jim McRae (Julie), Connie Ellison (Wayne), Michael McRae all of Tallahassee, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who dearly love him. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ricky McRae. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the McRae family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020