Robert David "Bob" Spainhower
Tallahassee - Robert David "Bob" Spainhower, youngest of three children of Thomas R. and Marie Tumlinson Spainhower, was born in Dos Palos, California, in 1933, and died on May 28, 2019. Since 1968, Bob was devoted to his loving wife, Joan.
As a Petty Officer First Class (E6), Bob served in the US Navy as a radar navigator during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he worked as an engineer, then earned a B.S. and M.Ed. and became a schoolteacher in Florida. His later career in defense engineering lasted through retirement.
Bob served the Church of Christ as song leader and Bible teacher for his entire adult life, including 18 years as an active member of the Timberlane Church of Christ in Tallahassee.
In May, Bob and Joan enjoyed a road trip from South Florida to Kentucky, and celebrated his granddaughter's wedding. Bob experienced heart failure just before the trip home, and died peacefully with his wife at his side.
Bob is remembered with love by his wife of 51 years, Joan; daughter Debra Isaac; granddaughter Phaedra and husband Carl Jung; granddaughter Nichelle Isaac-Orvis and husband Josh Orvis and great-grandsons Benjamin and Nicholas Orvis; daughter and son-in-law Lori and Bill Dixon; daughter and son-in-law Rebecca Spainhower and Scott Darley and granddaughter Lila Darley; and daughter and son-in-law Joy Spainhower and Kris Takasumi; sister-in-law, Ruth Lovarco Shaddinger; niece Michele and husband Bruce Amsdill and numerous nieces, newphews, other relatives, and friends.
Bob is predeceased by his brother, Thomas H. Spainhower, and his sister, Eleanor S. Grasham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to support Joan's medical expenses. Please email [email protected] for more information.
Final farewells will be said at a memorial service in Tallahassee, Florida, later this summer.
L. R. Petty Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Campbellsville, KY in charge of arrangements. www.lrpetty.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 12, 2019