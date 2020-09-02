Robert Dean Perkins, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Robert Dean Perkins, Jr., 71, of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. The oldest child of the late Trudie Chester Perkins and Robert Dean Perkins, Sr., he was born on July 9, 1949. Robert was educated in the public schools of Leon County. Affectionately known as "Perk", he was an academic scholar and consistently excelled in mathematics and chemistry. Robert continued his education at Florida A&M University and immersed himself in the Civil Rights Movement of the 60's. He was a founding member and Chair of the Malcolm X United Liberation Front, a revolutionary organization that fought for the self-determination of the Black Community. A brilliant orator, Robert was known for his exciting speeches as Chair of the Front. A radio and television personality, he co-produced and hosted Vibrations, a weekly WFSU show that focused on issues facing the Black Community. He later moved to Washington, DC to produce documentaries and shows for public television. He also served as a floor director for the historic Million Man March in 1995. Robert is survived by his ex-wife, Beverly Perkins; one daughter, Felicia Perkins; three sons: Chaka and Jamil Perkins and Zedikiah Faltz; five grandchildren; one sister, Jacqueline (Samuel Randolph) Perkins; one brother, Romerio (Sharon) Perkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.