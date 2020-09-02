1/1
Robert Dean Perkins Jr.
Robert Dean Perkins, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - Robert Dean Perkins, Jr., 71, of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. The oldest child of the late Trudie Chester Perkins and Robert Dean Perkins, Sr., he was born on July 9, 1949. Robert was educated in the public schools of Leon County. Affectionately known as "Perk", he was an academic scholar and consistently excelled in mathematics and chemistry. Robert continued his education at Florida A&M University and immersed himself in the Civil Rights Movement of the 60's. He was a founding member and Chair of the Malcolm X United Liberation Front, a revolutionary organization that fought for the self-determination of the Black Community. A brilliant orator, Robert was known for his exciting speeches as Chair of the Front. A radio and television personality, he co-produced and hosted Vibrations, a weekly WFSU show that focused on issues facing the Black Community. He later moved to Washington, DC to produce documentaries and shows for public television. He also served as a floor director for the historic Million Man March in 1995. Robert is survived by his ex-wife, Beverly Perkins; one daughter, Felicia Perkins; three sons: Chaka and Jamil Perkins and Zedikiah Faltz; five grandchildren; one sister, Jacqueline (Samuel Randolph) Perkins; one brother, Romerio (Sharon) Perkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
September 2, 2020
Jackie,
We mourn in our hearts with you & family from the passing of your brother Robert Dean Perkins, Jr. We pray God grant each of you his comfort, strength & peace to live on.
Our Love,
Malinda S. Jefferson & Son Marteal Jackson
Malinda S. Jefferson
Friend
September 2, 2020
Malinda S. Jefferson
Friend
