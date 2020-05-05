|
Robert Delma "Bobby" Broome
Tallahassee - Robert Delma "Bobby" Broome
Bobby Broome, 74, a lifelong resident of Tallahassee passed away Friday May 1, 2020 at Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House due to complications from a recent stroke.
Bobby was born on July 20, 1964 in St. Petersburg, Florida and was immediately adopted by his parents, Dewitt Park & Sarah Gatlin Broome of Tallahassee. He graduated from Florida High School in 1964 and received his bachelor's degree from Mississippi College. Bobby then returned and started working for the family business, Van Brunt & Yon Inc. hardware & mill supply. After many years he sold the business and embarked on a new career as a Machinery & Equipment Appraiser by founding Gulf Atlantic Consultants, Inc. He was a member of First Baptist Church Tallahassee.
Bobby is survived by his daughter Ragan Stewart Coddington and son-in-law Ben Coddington, and his son Robert Park Broome. He also adored his three grandchildren, Gatlin McConaha Coddington, Emersyn Park Coddington and Myles O'Connell Broome. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Dewitt Park Broome & Sarah Gatlin Broome.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the FSUS "Florida High" Capital Campaign (https://one.fsu.edu/foundation/donate/unit/florida-high/donation-form), 3000 School House Road, Tallahassee, FL 32311 or Big Bend Hospice (www.bigbendhospice.org), 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020