1936 - 2020
Robert Dogan Obituary
Robert Dogan

Tallahassee - Robert 'Bob' Dogan, age 83, beloved master jazz pianist, composer, and teacher, passed away on February 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

Robert is survived by his companion of several years Betty Sparks, three children, Dawn Dogan, Alyson Dogan and Robert Dogan and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two children, Lawrence Cyfers and Crystal Sorby.

Robert was renowned in the Tallahassee Music Community.

Final arrangements will take place in Chicago. Memorial contributions can be made to Big Bend Hospice at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308.

Scotti Thompson is assisting the Dogan family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
