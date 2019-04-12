Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Robert Durham Peck, IV

Tallahassee - Robert Durham Peck, IV, 65 of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Bob courageously lived independently for 34 years after surviving a spinal injury he sustained at the age of 31.

A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311, (850) 942-2929. Family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ability 1st - Center for Independent Living of North Florida, 1823 Buford Ct, Tallahassee, Fl 32308.

Bob was born July 11, 1953 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Robert D. Peck III and Marjorie Brown Peck. He was employed by the State of Florida as a Government Operations Consultant.

He moved to Perry, FL in 1975 before settling in Tallahassee in 1987.

Bob worked aquiring the large Federal Grants for the State of Florida for the Department of Health that played an integral part of implementing ADA legislation.

Bob attended the University of Colorado receiving his AA degree. He received a BA in English from Ohio Wesleyan and a Post Graduate Degree from FSU in Public Administration.

He is survived by a daughter, Britnee Cash (Darrell) of Perry, FL and their children, Jackson, McKenzee and Kennedy Cash; sister, Sara Batton of O'Brien, FL and children, Tiffany, Tyler and Zack; brother, Bill Peck (Lee) of Crawfordville, FL, son, Robert Peck (Mollie); and brother, David Peck (Naheed) of Gainesville, FL.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Peck.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
