Robert (Bob) E. Register
Robert (Bob) E. Register, 92, died peacefully at Hibiscus Court Assisted Living in Melbourne, FL on October 21, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL in 1927, to the late Delma and Sam Register. In his early years, Bob lived in Ft. George, FL, and Cordele and Blakely, GA, before his family moved back to Jacksonville, where he attended Kirby Smith Jr. High and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School.
During WWII, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He attended basic training and was assigned to a Mine Sweeper - #267, a small wooden-hull ship. The ship sailed out of California across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where Bob and his shipmates swept Japanese harbors for mines. It was a dangerous job, but one Bob was very proud to be a part of.
Bob was honorably discharged from the Navy and returned to Jacksonville, where he worked in the shipyard with his grandfather and uncle, and for a time, attended Jacksonville Jr. College.
In 1949, Bob married the love of his life, Eleanor Gaule. Bob worked for UniRoyal Tire Company, and in 1959, he was transferred to Tallahassee, to sell to tire and auto dealerships in north Florida and south Georgia. Bob and Eleanor made many friends and loved Tallahassee. Bob became a member of the men's group and an usher at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He went on to work for General Tire and then Reagans and Roberts in their tire division. After retiring, he worked part-time for the Florida Legislature.
Bob was an avid golfer and rabid Florida Gator's fan. He loved watching his beloved gators play football and being teased by his children, all of whom attended FSU. He was a man of faith and integrity who had a great sense of humor and loved his family dearly. He guided his children and grandchildren with wisdom and quips: "All things in moderation" and "Nothing good ever happens after midnight." Bob and Eleanor enjoyed their Saturday morning breakfast group, their many trips to the North Carolina mountains, and especially time at the beach in Jacksonville and Crescent Beach. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September. Bob and Eleanor continued to live in Tallahassee until July 2017, when they moved to Melbourne, FL.
Bob is survived by his wife Eleanor, and their four children - Janet Register Borneman (Ed), Mary Register Christians (Bob), John Register (Kim), and Doug Register (Kathy), six grandchildren - Becky Borneman (Jeff), Bobby Borneman (Karen), Kristin Register Gardner (Chad), Kyle Register (Liz), McKenna Register and Carter Register, and six great-grandchildren - Addison and Caroline Borneman, Hudson and Leyton Gardner, and Bryce and Brynlee Register, sister-in-law Catherine Gaule McManus, nieces and a nephew.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hibiscus Court Assisted Living and Hospice of St. Francis in Melbourne for their care. Bob will be laid to rest in Tallahassee at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 624 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
