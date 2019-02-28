|
Robert E. Thomas
Tallahassee - Robert Eugene Thomas, 64, transitioned Wed. Feb 13 in Ft. Lauderdale. Funeral service will be 12 noon Sat. March 2 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Robert will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. Mar. 1 . He Leaves to chersih his memories: children: Latrice Thomas, Darnell Thomas (Erica), Rodrick "ET" Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Ja'Quain Thomas; step children: Tiffany Lamb (Shawn), Keyunvous Bryant, Robert P. Thomas; (7) grands, (7) great grands; step mother: Hannah Thomas; siblings: Betty Branch, Sherry Thomas, Connie Nelson, Deborah Brown (Aaron Sr.), Malinda Harris (Ricky), Cassandra " Jackie" Thomas, Fannie Collins-Bellamy (Michael), Geraldine Collins, Antonio Anthony, Leroy Collins; and a host of other relatives & friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019