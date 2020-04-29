|
Robert Eugene "Bob" Fraser, Sr.
Tallahassee - Robert Eugene "Bob" Fraser, Sr. age 81 entered into rest with our Lord April 26, 2020, surrounded by his family at his residence. Bob was born in Lake Wales and was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. He retired 20 years from the U.S. Army in 1981 and began a second career with the State of Florida, working with both the Department of Education and Revenue as an investigator. Bob was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. During his golden years, he kept himself busy by serving his community as an advisor for disabled veterans, playing chess, and managing a travel softball team. He was a kind and loving family man who put the needs of his family & others before his own. Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Fraser and mother Chrystine Dobson (stepfather Steve II). He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Helen Fraser; half-brother Steve Dobson III (Missy); sister-in-law Sherry Fraser; daughter Kelly (Louis) Turco of Port St. Lucie; sons, Robert (Michelle) Fraser Jr. of Tallahassee; Lee (Leigh) Fraser of Farmville, VA; grandchildren; Timothy Fraser, Lacey & Bo Bedendaugh, Cooper & Avery Fraser, Trey, Garrett & Jesse Bonds. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020