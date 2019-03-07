Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Monticello Church of God of Prophecy
Tallahassee, FL - Robert Felton "Bobby" Phillips, 76, of Tallahassee passed at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Monticello Church of God of Prophecy, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Mr. Phillips had worked for the City of Quincy and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy (Moccasin Gap Road). Treasuring his love and memory are his step-children, Willie (Pam), Larry (Cheryl) and Darryl Davis; Betty Gavin and Carol Penny; granddaughter-caregiver, Alexcia (Kelvin) Holmes; 30+ grand and 30+ great-grandchildren; sisters, Mable S. Bethea, Mary L. Brown and Norma B. Jackson; special friend, Josephine Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
