Robert Francis "Bobby" Sullivan



Monticello - Bobby Sullivan, age 83, died July 13, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. At his request a service in his honor will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Pkwy. Tallahassee, Florida 32311 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



Bobby is survived by his sister Shelia Coleman Manny and brother John (Jackie) Sullivan. He was endeared by many nieces and nephews, most especially by Stacy Sullivan Adams, John Walter Sullivan and Katie Craft Mabe.









