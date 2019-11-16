|
Robert G. Brewer
Tallahassee - Robert G. Brewer, 99, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital while recuperating from surgery for a broken hip. His family was looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday with him on December 30th.
Mr. Brewer is survived by his wife of 72 years, Janet; sons Robert and Durward; and daughter Kathryn.
A native of Greenville, North Carolina, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Science and History from East Carolina University, and a Master of Arts degree in Guidance and Counseling from Florida State University.
Mr. Brewer began his career in North Carolina teaching high school chemistry and physics and coaching basketball. He spent almost 20 years in the administration at Florida State University beginning in January 1948, and retired from the Florida Department of Education in 1985.
He was a member of many honorary, professional and civic organizations, Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity, Trinity United Methodist Church, and served in the United States Army during WWII.
His family would like to thank Dr. Galt Allee, Dr. Eric Bouchard and Dr. Paul Sawyer for their many years of care. We would also like to thank the staff of the TMH Orthopedic Center for their wonderful care and kindness during this difficult time.
At his request, a private service was held. Those wishing to honor his memory may make a contribution to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 1086, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1086.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019