Robert G. O'Neal
- - Robert G. O'Neal, beloved husband of Mary Doherty O'Neal. Bob lived in Ocala for 21 years and was a communicant of Queen of Peace Church. He is survived by two children, Robert M. O'Neal (Christina) of Troy, Ohio and Kathleen P. O'Neal of Orlando, Florida. There are nine grandchildren: Maire, Timothy (Shelly), Helen (Adolfo), Alana, Elaine (Garrett), Kiera, Caitlin (Vincent), Maggie (Christopher), and Matthew. He had two great-grandchildren: Linden and Robi.
Bob retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and then went into higher education. He worked at Iona College, New Rochelle, New York, at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, and eventually retired from Florida State University where he was Director of the Career Center. Prior to that, he founded the Career Center at Indiana University. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, a master's degree from Long Beach State University, and his doctorate from Indiana University.
An active sports enthusiast, he was a three-time Volleyball All American, coach of the U.S. Air Force Men and Women's Volleyball teams, and a Public Relations Director of the United States Volleyball Association. In addition, he played golf and tennis and was a president of the Bocce Club at On Top of the World. He was active in the OTOW Theater Group as an actor, director and writer. He wrote three plays that were performed by the Theater Group and was Director of the Reader's Comedy Theater. He was the co-founder of the Irish American Club and served two terms as President. During his working years, he was an active Rotarian and President of the Sunrise Club in Tallahassee. He also performed as an Emcee and sang for various clubs at On Top of the World. He had a beautiful tenor voice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019