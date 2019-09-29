Resources
More Obituaries for Robert O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. O'Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. O'Neal Obituary
Robert G. O'Neal

- - Robert G. O'Neal, beloved husband of Mary Doherty O'Neal. Bob lived in Ocala for 21 years and was a communicant of Queen of Peace Church. He is survived by two children, Robert M. O'Neal (Christina) of Troy, Ohio and Kathleen P. O'Neal of Orlando, Florida. There are nine grandchildren: Maire, Timothy (Shelly), Helen (Adolfo), Alana, Elaine (Garrett), Kiera, Caitlin (Vincent), Maggie (Christopher), and Matthew. He had two great-grandchildren: Linden and Robi.

Bob retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and then went into higher education. He worked at Iona College, New Rochelle, New York, at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, and eventually retired from Florida State University where he was Director of the Career Center. Prior to that, he founded the Career Center at Indiana University. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, a master's degree from Long Beach State University, and his doctorate from Indiana University.

An active sports enthusiast, he was a three-time Volleyball All American, coach of the U.S. Air Force Men and Women's Volleyball teams, and a Public Relations Director of the United States Volleyball Association. In addition, he played golf and tennis and was a president of the Bocce Club at On Top of the World. He was active in the OTOW Theater Group as an actor, director and writer. He wrote three plays that were performed by the Theater Group and was Director of the Reader's Comedy Theater. He was the co-founder of the Irish American Club and served two terms as President. During his working years, he was an active Rotarian and President of the Sunrise Club in Tallahassee. He also performed as an Emcee and sang for various clubs at On Top of the World. He had a beautiful tenor voice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.