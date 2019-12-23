Resources
1928 - 2019
Tallahassee - Robert "Bob" Gene Coleman, 91, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on December 15, 2018. He was born on July 8, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY. Bob graduated from Purdue University in Journalism and Agricultural Science. He was married to Marilyn "Maxine" Coleman, who preceded him in death. Bob served in Korea and later served as a member of the Army Reserves in Chicago.

He had an extensive career in marketing and advertising of agricultural products with agencies in New York, Chicago and St. Joseph, MO. Bob was a member and past president of the National AgriMarketing Association. In addition, he had a passion for golf, music and travel, as well as being an active member of the Catholic Church wherever he lived, serving in a variety of roles.

He is survived by his son, Robert "Steven" Coleman and his wife Kate, and two grandchildren, Sarah and Emily, who he loved dearly.

A private family gathering will be held at MeadowWood Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tallahassee-fl/robert-coleman-8962361.

In lieu of flowers, contribute to in Bob's name.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
