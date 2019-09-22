|
Robert Glen Jacobs
Tallahassee - Robert Glen Jacobs, 92, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Westminster Oaks, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Orlando on March 31, 1927, to Walter and Ethel Jacobs and was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rispa Church. After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, Bob began a 30-year career in Civil Service at Patrick Air Force Base from which he retired as Deputy Chief of Civil Engineering. In 2015 Bob flew on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He was a Master Mason. Bob was a private pilot and loved all things mechanical. He was a member of Lafayette Presbyterian Church where he could be found most days on the tractor tending the grounds. Above all he was devoted to his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ellen Kirkpatrick Jacobs; children, Larry Jacobs, Jan DiDomenico (Dante) and Lynn Lehn (John); grandchildren, Daniel DiDomenico (Amanda), David DiDomenico (Jessica), John Brian Lehn (Carolyn), Timothy Lehn and Paul Lehn. Also surviving is his brother, Walter Jacobs (Sandra).
A Celebration of Life will be held, September 28, 2019, at Lafayette Presbyterian Church at 1:00 PM, followed by a reception in the Fireside Room of Westminster Oaks from 2:30-3:30 PM.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care he received from the staff of Westminster Oaks Health Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019