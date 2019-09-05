Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
1st Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church
Quincy, FL
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
National Guard Armory
Quincy, FL
Robert Green

Robert Green Obituary
Quincy - Deacon Robert Green, 90, a retired Gadsden County educator, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, FL. His service will be 11 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the National Guard Armory in Quincy with interment in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing will be from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1st Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Quincy. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Ora B. Green; two sons, Charles Green (Carolyn) of Quincy and Jerome Green of Tampa; one daughter, Cynthia Bryant (James) and a brother whom he raised as his son, Freddie Jeffrey (Mary); grandchildren, Dr. Alia Green of Tallahassee, Robert Bryant, Shandra Bryant, James Bryant Jr., Tommy Wright and Torres Bryant, all of Quincy; great-grandchildren, Robert Jr, Jasmine, DeKyria, Jamyia, Kendre, Kandyce, Cephus (Qwanesha), Akil, Admir, Aujanay, Ashton, Mi'Kayla and Mi'kkael; his siblings: sisters, Mattie Dixon (Willie) of Quincy, Leslie Green of Fort Myers; brother, Sammie Jeffrey (Gloria); one special nephew, Nathaniel McCall of Atlanta, GA; goddaughters, Dr. Clarissa White (Hedley) and Dr. Catherine Jackson; godsons, K.T. Woods (Madreck) and Justin Roberts. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Donation may be sent to Capital City Bank, Quincy, Florida for the Robert Green Scholarship Fund.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
