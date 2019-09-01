|
|
Robert Harold Threadgill
Tallahassee - Robert Harold Threadgill, 97, of Tallahassee, formerly of Orlando passed away August 27, 2019.
He was born in Miami Florida on February 20, 1922, to Amy and Harold Threadgill. Robert received an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida. He then served overseas for the Army in World II. When he returned, he received a law degree from Georgetown University.
Robert was married to Velma Parrish Stockdale on July 21,1957. He retired from Lawyers Title Guarantee fund after many years of service and volunteered for legal aid for another 20 years.
He was president of the Kiwanis Club in Maitland until his retirement and was a competitive tennis player his entire life. When he was 85, he was ranked number 1, in his age bracket, in the State of Florida and number 4 in the nation.
He is survived by his wife Velma Threadgill, son, Dennis Keith Threadgill (Vicki) and daughter Linda Ann Hohmann (Tony). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Howard Ennis Jett, lll, Robert Harold Jett, William Keith Jett, Zoe Alexia Zuniga, Amanda Sapp (Matthew) and Benjamin Threadgill (Lindsey); as well as his great-grandchildren: Alexia Thalia Zuniga, Emeline Sapp, Nolan Sapp, Brent Threadgill, and Bryson Threadgill.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy McGregor.
In accordance with Robert's wishes, no formal services will be held services held.
His remains will be interred in the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home is assisting the Threadgill family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019