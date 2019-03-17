|
|
Robert (Eddie) Hodges, Sr.
Tallahassee - Eddie Hodges passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 13, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 14, 1935, to Edward and Reta Hodges. When he was a toddler, Eddie and his family moved to Tallahassee, where they spent their entire lives. He married his loving wife on May 2, 1957, and they would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Reta Shaw Hodges, and son, Robert E. Hodges, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Patsy) Gilmer Hodges; his son, Jimmy Hodges, and wife, Susie; his brother, Cal Hodges, and wife, Donna; his grandson, Taylor Boone Hodges, and wife, Kylee; his granddaughter, Reta Hodges Zelman, and husband, Josh; and four great-grandchildren, Elliana, Lily, DayleiRhaye, and Fischer Zelman.
Eddie served in the United States Navy Reserve from 1954 until he received an honorable discharge on September 10, 1961. He was an avid hunter and loved his hunting camp in Liberty County, where he spent every weekend during deer season with his two boys, father, and hunting buddies. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and water skiing.
He was hired by Tallahassee Federal Savings and Loan in 1961 and worked mostly as a vice president/branch manager at different locations in Tallahassee and Quincy. He retired after 25 years and then worked with Security First for another 10 years before retiring from banking. After a few years of retirement, he went to work with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a part-time position for 15 years. Eddie loved his college football and went to, or watched on TV, most of the FSU games.
The family will hold a visitation on Monday, March 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, Florida, 32308. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:00 a.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery, 843 Piedmont Drive, Tallahassee, Florida, 32312.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the . Thanks to the staff members of Big Bend Hospice for their loving care during the last week of Eddie's life. They were so caring and made his passing very peaceful for him and his family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019