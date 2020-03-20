|
Robert Hunter Barr
Half Acre, AL - Robert Hunter Barr died unexpectedly Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 29, in Half Acre, Alabama.
He was born in Tallahassee, FL on April 2, 1990, to parents, Mary Waugh Barr and Dr. Robert Howard Barr.
Hunter attended MaClay School and Leoa High School in Tallahassee. He studied forestry at Thomas County Tech. in Thomasville, GA and Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, CO. He received certification as a communications lineman at Southeast Lineman Center in Trenton, GA. He was employed as a communications lineman in Chattanooga, TN until recently.
Hunter is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Margaret Waugh of Tallahassee and Edwardsville, IL; and Fred Barr, Jr. and Hazel Tucker Barr of Half Acre, AL; and his Aunt Marlene Waugh Reid (Scott) of Tallahassee and her family.
Hunter was an avid outdoorsmen. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, sunsets, and sunrises. He was a gentle soul who left behind many friends in all the places he lived, worked, and visited.
Hunter particularly loved his father's childhood home - where he will rest in forever peace in the community of Half Acre, Marengo County, Alabama.
In addition to his parents, Hunter is survived by his beloved wife of almost two years, Brooke Josey Barr; his sister, Katie Barr Sharpe (Adrian); and beloved niece, Sadie Sharpe.
Hunter is also survived by his uncle, John Waugh (Deneen) of Tallahassee; uncle, Phillip Waugh (Ingrid) of Montgomery, AL; uncle, Terry Barr (Angie); aunt, Teresa Barr Little (Jessie) all of Half Acre, AL and their families.
Hunter is also survived by a forever cousin, Bryon Gandy (Barbara) of Smith Station, AL.
Pallbearers were Lukasz Chodyla, Lance Kelly, Jon Michael Green, John R. Waugh, John F. Waugh, Lee Suber, Hunter Lewis, and Brooks Landers.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020