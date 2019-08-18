Services
Temple Israel-Reform
2215 Mahan Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
Mahan Drive
1924 - 2019
Tallahassee - Dr. Robert (Bob) Irving Greenberg, 95, passed away on August 12, 2019 in Tallahassee. Dr. Greenberg was born on July 13, 1924, in Tallahassee to Florence Reichert Greenberg and Abe Greenberg.

He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved little sister Miriam (Mimi) Greenberg Rosenblatt, his wife of nearly 60 years, Harriet B. Greenberg, and his son-in-law, Chris Robison.

Dr. Greenberg is survived by his children Margo Tavss (Jim), Amy Robison, Susan Stabile (Bill), Richard A. Greenberg (Leigh Ann), and Sharon Goren (Dave); grandchildren Lisa Tavss Howard (Dave), Stephanie Tavss Cohn (Jeremy), Michelle Tavss, Brian Stabile, Kevin Stabile, Jeffrey Greenberg, Julie Greenberg, Sammy Goren and Ben Goren; and great grandchildren Brandon Howard, Jonah Cohn and Arden Cohn.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel on Mahan Drive. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Elks Lodge #937, 276 N. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32301 earmarked to the Elks Youth Camp in honor of Dr. Greenberg.

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary please visit www.culleysmeadowwood.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019
