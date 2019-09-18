|
Robert John Macko
Tallahassee - Deacon Bob Macko, 74, was surrounded by his family as he went to be in the arms of his heavenly Father on September 14, 2019. He passed away peacefully after an injury sustained from an accident.
A native of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, he moved with his family to Tallahassee, Florida in 1990. Bob was born to the late George and Rose Macko on November 13, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Bob was retired from the College Center - Library Automation as a Technology Purchasing Agent. He served in the United States Navy from 1962-1966.
He was ordained as a Deacon on June 11, 2005 and served at St. Louis Catholic Church. Bob had a compassionate spirit who loved God, his family and friends and valued the time he spent with them. Bob enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, dancing and volunteering. He was an avid drummer and percussionist.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary and beautiful daughter, Ashley (Ashley). He is also survived by his brother Dick Macko (Joann) and sister Kathy Larison, along with a host of beloved extended family.
The family will receive friends 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Friday September 20, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 3640 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL. 32303. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM, also at the church. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home, (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Macko family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019