Robert K. (Bob) Bell Jr.
Robert K. (Bob) Bell Jr. passed away on February 5, 2020, at home after a brief illness, at the age of 75. He was born on January 19, 1945 to Robert and Beatrice Bell in Houston, Texas.
Bob spent much of his childhood at military bases after his father continued his military service following WWII. The family traveled first to Texas and then moved on to New Mexico, California, Washington and Nebraska before settling in Lake Worth, Florida in 1954.
An avid fisherman and scuba diver, Bob had a life-long passion for anything to do with the outdoors. During high school (Lake Worth Community High) he excelled as a swimmer and later, was a member of Florida State University's varsity swim team.
Art was yet another passion that shaped Bob's life. He studied graphic arts and advertising design at Palm Beach Junior College and then continued with his studies in 1964 with a bachelor degree from FSU in advertising design. Bob was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
After graduation he remained in Tallahassee and began a successful career in State Government. Initially working as a freelance artist, he became manager of several graphic design departments. In the early 1970s he became head of the Florida Department of Commerce's graphic design unit. Bob served in similar capacities for the Florida Department of Labor, the Florida Department of State and finally, for the Department of Revenue, retiring in 2006.
Bob's many friends will always remember his endearing love for animals. He never passed a turtle on a road without doing what he could to stop and move the animal to safety. Rescuing an endangered box turtle always brought a special thrill. Somehow, stray cats and dogs always knew they had found a safe and loving home when they showed up at Bob's house. Even a neighbor's huge pig came to know Bob as her best friend. Animals of any sort just sensed his kind and nurturing soul.
He took pride in coming up with creative names for his pets. The neighbor's pig became "Muffin," his most recent dog was "Boneyard" and a three-legged adopted dog answered to "Tripod." Because he said they "purred as loud as boat motors" two of his cats were dubbed "Evinrude" and "Johnson."
Bob's almost encyclopedic memory always amazed friends. He would never simply reference something in a generic way but often accompanied that with a string of detail such as type, model number, manufacturer, working knowledge, as well as brief maintenance tips—even about subjects he hadn't thought about in years.
One of his many areas of interest was history, particularly Florida history. He studied and memorized old maps of the area, which also fed another of his passions — collecting vintage bottles. These old maps showed where long forgotten house sites were and importantly where there might be buried bottles. Over the years he gathered an impressive collection dating from old Spanish era bottles to the present. As a trained artist he loved the ascetics of the old glass, but he also loved 'the hunt'— the research, the search and the thrill of discovery.
He was active on Facebook and loved the social interplay of ideas, as well as serving as an outlet for his passion for writing. Music was also an important part of his life and nothing made him happier than compiling music CD's for friends with carefully crafted arrangements of artists and songs.
Another of his interests was endlessly experimenting with exotic food and drink. His friends could always rely on him for an impassioned review of a local restaurant or market. Before it was widely popular, Bob introduced many a friend to the joys of sushi.
Bob was predeceased by his father, Robert Keen Bell Sr., mother Beatrice Bell George, and younger brother Billy Bell.
His surviving family includes his sister Rebecca (Becky) Bell Howard and husband Tom; nephew Gregory Howard (Shelley); niece Stephanie Pittman (Jesse); great niece Taylor Tidwell; great nephews Conner Howard, Logan Howard, Ethan Pittman and Alex Pittman and an uncle, Bill Pokluda (Pat).
A Celebration of Life will be held in April. Friends and acquaintances interested in participating are asked to email [email protected] for more information.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020