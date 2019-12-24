|
|
Robert Lee Jackson
Chattahoochee - Robert Lee Jackson Sr., 72 of Chattahoochee, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Tallahassee. He was a member of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church. Service will be 12 NOON Saturday, December 28, 2019 at West Gadsden Middle School with interment in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Rittman Jackson of Chattahoochee; his children, RoShannon Daniel (Wayne) of Tallahassee, Bianca Jackson of Alexandria, VA and Elizabeth Jackson of Tallahassee; his brother, O'Neal Jackson (Joyce) of Tallahassee; his sister, Jackie Jackson Coleman of Tallahassee and his mother-in-law, Barbara Rittman of Quincy. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019