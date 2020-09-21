Robert Lee KellyTallahassee, FL - Robert Lee Kelly, 73, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Funeral services are private. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday (Today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, Mr. Kelly was a retired custodian for Florida A&M University. He was an avid football (televised) fan, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He had been a member of New St. John AME Church. Survivors include his children: Carole Kelly, Vestella Donaldson, Kathy Kelly Reeves, Robert Kelly, Jr., LaTia Kelly; siblings: Bernard Kelly, James (Valerie) Kelly, Dorothy Kelly and Marvin Brown; grandchildren: Kimberly, Kishaunda, Elliott, Yolanda, Monterius, Greggory, Cortese and Norah; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.