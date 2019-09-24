|
Robert Lee McCLoud III
Tallahassee - Robert Lee McCloud III, 83, passed away in Tallahassee, FL, on September 18, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA. He was a graduate of Jordan HS, Columbus State University, State University of NJ, Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers, and the LSU Graduate School of Banking. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Taussig (DD746). Bobby started his banking career at the National Bank of Ft. Benning and later became President of Ellis National Bank in Tallahassee. He continued to serve in other financial offices in the area. Bobby enjoyed golfing and fishing, but most of all he was a huge FSU fan and supporter.
He is survived by his son Robert Michael McCloud (Sharon) of Raleigh, NC, daughter Alice McCloud Williams (Gary) of Tallahassee, FL, sister Jeannette Huston, Strongsville, OH, and grandchildren Conner, Pierce, Evan, and Shannon. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Lee McCloud Jr., mother Jessie Winifred Wood Burgess and granddaughter Macie McCloud.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at a later date at the Veterans National Cemetery in Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Support Committee for the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the McCloud family with their arrangements. (bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019