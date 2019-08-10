|
|
Robert Lee Roulhac
Tallahassee - Mr. Robert Lee Roulhac, age 87, of Tallahassee, Florida, but natively of Jackson County, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 05, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the sanctuary of the Pope Chapel AME Church located at 4895 Blue Springs Road in Marianna, Florida 32446. Interment in the church cemetery. Vann Funeral Home in charge.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019