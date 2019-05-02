|
|
Deacon Robert Lee White
Gretna - Deacon Robert Lee White, 80 years of age of, Gretna, FL, departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at New Hope M.B. Church, Mt. Pleasant, FL, burial will be at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery, Greenwood, FL. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 5 pm at Williams Funeral Home. The Wake will be from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm at New Hope M.B. Church, Mt. Pleasant, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, two sons, Charles White (Bertha), Columbia, S.C., Walter White (Pearlitha), Sneads, FL, four daughters, Carrie Price (Ronnie), Sandra Joseph, both of Quincy, FL, Brenda Jones, Tallahassee, FL, Rhonda Skinner (Byron), Coral Springs, FL, six brothers, Isiah White, Orlando, FL, Lucious White (Marlene), Syracuse, N. Y, William White, Lake Park, FL, Amos White (Brenda), Bainbridge, GA, Larry White, Tallahassee, FL, Tommy White, Dothan, AL, three sisters, Verna Cox, Grand Rapid, MI, Hattie Davis (Charlie), Syracuse, N.Y., Sloyce White, Orlando, FL, three brother-in-laws, John Burgess, Detroit, MI, Bishop Frank Bloxom, Jacksonville, FL, Joe Bloxom, Tallahassee, FL, one sister-in-law, Dora Gibson, Mt. Pleasant, FL, and 17 grands; 24 great-grands. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the White family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019