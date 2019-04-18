Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Robert Lee Williams Sr. Obituary
Robert Lee Williams, Sr.

Tallahassee -

Robert Lee Williams, Sr., aka Robert L. Clark, 69, passed on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Funeral Services are 12 Noon Saturday, April 20th, at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing/Visitation is 3-7 PM Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950).

Mr. Williams was a retired machinist for the Tallahassee Democrat and a former employee of Wayne Coloney Engineering and McDonald's. He loved the outdoors, baseball, softball and racquetball.

His love and memory will be treasured forever by his devoted wife, Eloise Hobbs Williams; sons, Jeffery (Lashay) Williams and Juan (Dee) Williams, Sr.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, John, Johnny (Jennifer) and Joseph Clark; sisters, Pennie Turner, Stella (Robert) Vickers, Josephine (George) Jones, Annie M. and Mary Clark and numerous other relatives and friends.

His son, Robert Jr. and brother Tanner Clark preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
