Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery
Medart, FL
Robert "Bud" Lilly Jr.


1959 - 2020
Robert "Bud" Lilly Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bud" Lilly Jr.

Robert "Bud" Lilly Jr. died at his home on April 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born August 11, 1959 in Richmond, Virginia. Bud retired after 33 years working in the Maintenance Department at Tallahassee Community College as a Locksmith, where he had many friends and always wanting to help someone. His family called him a "Hobby Chaser", he enjoyed doing and knowing many things, such as water skiing, gardening, ice figure skating, guitar, 4 wheeling, juggling, go-carting, small engine repair, unicycling, had a photographic memory and was a great story teller.

Survivors include his children Katherine "Katie" Lilly & Daniel Lilly and Rachel, sister Joan Lilly and 2 grandchildren Violet Harper Lilly & Caius Keith Lilly.

A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 10:00 am at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Medart.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the Lilly family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
