Robert "Bob" Michael Connors
Tallahassee - Robert "Bob" Michael Connors, 79, of Tallahassee, FL and Apalachicola, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was surrounded by family, friends, and caring staff while in the loving care of Big Bend Hospice.
Bob was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on July 27, 1941 to Herb and Marie Connors. He attended school at St. Bernard's Catholic School where he excelled at basketball and football. Later in life, Bob was inducted into the St. Bernard's Football Hall of Fame and played college football at the University of Massachusetts. He graduated from Fitchburg State College with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 1965 and received his Masters of Science in Special Education from Boston College in 1966.
Bob had a long and influential career in public education. He worked for the Florida Department of Education as a consultant and a Bureau Chief and was Assistant Superintendent for Leon County Schools. Before retirement, he worked for FSU with the Florida Online High School Project. Throughout his entire career, Bob remained involved in The Special Olympics
of Florida as board chair. He was a member on the governing board of the National Council for Exceptional Children and president of the Florida Federation Council for Exceptional Children. Later, he developed a non-profit organization, Franklin's Promise, in Apalachicola and helped to create the Franklin County Food Pantry.
He is survived by his wife, Beverley Miklos Connors of Apalachicola; his son, Michael Connors (Heather) of Virginia Beach; grandsons, Caelan and Channing Connors; siblings, Brian Connors (predeceased), Kathy Connors and Mary Bourque (Bob) of Massachusetts; step-daughters, Kim Blanton Beaty (Dan) and Michelle Blanton of Tallahassee; granddaughters, Allison and Meredith Beaty; five nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church located at 4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either of these organizations close to Bob's heart: Special Olympics
of Florida, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, Florida, 34711 or Franklin County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 276, Apalachicola, 32329 (please put "food only" in the message line of your donation)
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
)