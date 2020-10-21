1/1
Robert Michael "Bob" Connors
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Michael Connors

Tallahassee - Robert "Bob" Michael Connors, 79, of Tallahassee, FL and Apalachicola, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was surrounded by family, friends, and caring staff while in the loving care of Big Bend Hospice.

Bob was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on July 27, 1941 to Herb and Marie Connors. He attended school at St. Bernard's Catholic School where he excelled at basketball and football. Later in life, Bob was inducted into the St. Bernard's Football Hall of Fame and played college football at the University of Massachusetts. He graduated from Fitchburg State College with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 1965 and received his Masters of Science in Special Education from Boston College in 1966.

Bob had a long and influential career in public education. He worked for the Florida Department of Education as a consultant and a Bureau Chief and was Assistant Superintendent for Leon County Schools. Before retirement, he worked for FSU with the Florida Online High School Project. Throughout his entire career, Bob remained involved in The Special Olympics of Florida as board chair. He was a member on the governing board of the National Council for Exceptional Children and president of the Florida Federation Council for Exceptional Children. Later, he developed a non-profit organization, Franklin's Promise, in Apalachicola and helped to create the Franklin County Food Pantry.

He is survived by his wife, Beverley Miklos Connors of Apalachicola; his son, Michael Connors (Heather) of Virginia Beach; grandsons, Caelan and Channing Connors; siblings, Brian Connors (predeceased), Kathy Connors and Mary Bourque (Bob) of Massachusetts; step-daughters, Kim Blanton Beaty (Dan) and Michelle Blanton of Tallahassee; granddaughters, Allison and Meredith Beaty; five nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church located at 4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either of these organizations close to Bob's heart: Special Olympics of Florida, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, Florida, 34711 or Franklin County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 276, Apalachicola, 32329 (please put "food only" in the message line of your donation)

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved