Robert "Don" Myers
Tallahassee - Robert "Don" Myers, 83, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He retired from the Gadsden County School board in December, 1992 after 30+ years of leadership and service. Don was an unparalleled husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who was a true blessing to all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L P and Bonzie Myers, son, Todd B Myers, sisters, Clara Myers and Mildred M Thompson. He is survived by wife, Karen Myers; children, Donna and Rick Lemieux, Tina and Tom Bauldree and Michael and Melissa Shepard; grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Justin Bauldree, Jacob Bauldree, Caleb Shepard and Brooklynn Thomas; siblings, Ronnie and Kitty Myers, and Ann Bryan; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 210 West Washington Street, Quincy, FL at 11 am in the sanctuary followed by a time of visitation.
Memorials may be sent to Bradfordville First Baptist Church, 6494 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020