Robert (Bob) P. Scharlau
Tallahassee - Robert (Bob) P. Scharlau, age 95, of Tallahassee passed away on November 24 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Bob was born on April 17, 1924 in Chicago to Robert and Bertha Scharlau. His family relocated to Miami in 1934. He graduated from Miami High School and immediately joined the Navy during World War 2. After returning to Miami he joined the Police Department then the Dade County Sheriff's department where he was the captain of the Dade County Jail. He relocated to Tallahassee in 1962 and joined the Florida Department of Criminal Law Enforcement (FDLE). He retired from FDLE in 1989 from the position of Chief of Investigative Support Services. Bob had forty years of Law Enforcement service.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet and his two children: Mike Scharlau (Lydia) of Greenville SC; Dawn Pope (Don) of Valdosta GA; five grandchildren Christopher Scharlau, Mathew Scharlau and Jeffery Scharlau all of Greenville SC; Erica Pope of Atlanta GA and Lauren Pope of Valdosta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 2919 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 where he was a charter member. A private service will be held at a later date. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Scharlau family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019