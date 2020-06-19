Robert (Bobby) Payton Sharman, Sr.



Bobby Sharman was born in Greenville, Fl. September 12, 1937 to Joe and Anne Sharman. He passed away at his home in Wakulla Station June 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side.



Bobby graduated from Florida High in 1955 and went directly to work with the City of Tallahassee as a grave digger. Working his way up through the ranks he retired as the Supervisor of Cemeteries and Right of Ways in 1984. He helped develop Roselawn and the Southside Cemeteries, as well as starting the very successful Tallahassee Dogwood program. His department planted over 100,000 trees during his time working for the City.



After retirement he tried some other careers, but ended up loving traveling more than working. With his wife Joanie, they motor coached over most of the United States and some of the World. He was so very happy to have had the good health to go and see and laugh and learn about so many wonderful areas of our world. Bad health stopped the traveling, but never the memories of friends he met, made and missed.



The richness of having a close nit family, gave him much of his strength to make it through numerous illnesses during the last 5 years. He is survived by wife Joanie Sharman, daughters, Susan Rene' Lawhon (Buddy), Delyn Kight (Charlie), Melanie Strickland (JB). Son, Robert Sharman, Jr. (Dana) two step-children, Heidi Harris (Stan) and Adrian Hall. Brothers, Joe Sharman (Pat) Buddy Sharman (Judy) Sisters JoAnn Hilaman and Judy Sessions and sister-in-law Vetta Sharman. Also are 9 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-greats, and one step great-grand.



He is predeceased by his brother James Sharman and great-great-grandchild Gus Lawhon.



A memorial service will be held September 12, 2020 at Wakulla County Community Center from 11am until 1pm.



Big Bend Hospice helped greatly with Bobby's transition to meet our God and they always appreciate donations to help with other patients.









