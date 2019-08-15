|
Robert Peirce
Tallahassee - Robert V. (Bob) Peirce, 93, died Aug. 12, 2019, at Westminster Oaks Bertrand Health Center. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on Sept. 20, 1925, the son of Robert A. and Ethel M. Peirce. Brothers Richard and James were born later. Bob was graduated from Germantown High School in Germantown, Ohio in 1943, from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1947, from the University of Illinois in 1950 and from Harvard University in 1956. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Pi Sigma, physics honor society at Miami University where he was awarded the Culler Prize in physics. At Illinois he was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon, mathematics honor society, and Gamma Alpha, graduate scientific fraternity. He was a Jason S. Bailey Scholar at Harvard Business School.
At Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Pittsburgh, Bob established and directed the world's first Nuclear Submarine Propulsion School where he was responsible for training the engineering crews of the USS Nautilus and other nuclear submarines. At Raytheon Company in Waltham, Mass., he was assistant director of the Nuclear Power Group. At Texas Instruments in Dallas, he served as staff controller. In Florida, he served in several capacities with the state, including vice president for administration at The Florida State University and assistant secretary for administration of the former Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services. He retired from the Agency for Health Care Administration.
Bob received the American Management Association Finance Award, FSU Disabled Students Program Award, Governor of Florida's Award for Exceptional Contributions to the Handicapped, the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services Merit Award and the Distinguished Service Award of the Agency for Health Care Administration.
In 1950 he married the love of his life, Miriam Louise Bauer Peirce, who predeceased him in 2017. His brothers also predeceased him. He is survived by daughters Kate Peirce-Burleson (Cyndy) of Kempner, Texas, and Carolyn Lytle (Bruce) of Tallahassee, grandson Robert Lytle, granddaughters Jennifer Stowe and Megan Harvey and great granddaughters Adalyn and Chloe Stowe.
The celebration of Bob's life will be Saturday Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. in the pool house at Westminster Oaks, 4449 Meandering Way.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019