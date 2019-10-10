|
Robert Ponder
Woodville - Robert Lee Ponder, 88, of Woodville, passed away on Monday October 7, 2019. Robert was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Woodville. He retired with the city of Tallahassee where he was a lineman for 25 years. Robert was a 6 year U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed many interest including camping, hunting, fishing and playing softball. Robert especially loved playing softball for the Woodville First Baptist Church. His greatest love was for his wife and all his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Iola Ponder; 3 children, Paula Patnode and husband Chuck, Pam Lett and Robert Ponder. His brother Gerald Ponder and wife Karen. 6 Grandchildren, Kim, Jennifer & Craig Patnode, Luke & Patrick Ponder and Alex Lett. 4 Great Grandchildren, Jordan & Cameron Patnode and Ashleigh & Richard Dorough.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday October 13,2019 at the First Baptist Church of Woodville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday October 14, 2019 at Woodville First Baptist Church. Interment will be Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Woodville.
Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home 84 Ochlockonee Street in Crawfordville are assisting the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019