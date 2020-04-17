Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Smith


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Smith Obituary
Robert R. Smith

Tallahassee - Robert R. Smith, 82, of Tallahassee passes away April 14, 2020. Robert was a native and lifelong resident of Tallahassee and was of the Baptist faith. For several years he was a union electrician and traveled learning and applying his trade. He later went to work for the state of Florida where he retired after many years.

Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgia Annette Smith, his children, Gary Matthews (Lori), Debra Linville (Rodney), Tracy Smith and Roy Smith; and his five grandchildren, Kyle Matthews, Sarah Matthews, Megan Smith, Madison Rose Smith and Haley Smith. He was preceded in death in 2019 by his son, Michael Todd Smith.

A private family graveside service will be held at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Smith family with their arrangements
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -