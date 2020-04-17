|
Robert R. Smith
Tallahassee - Robert R. Smith, 82, of Tallahassee passes away April 14, 2020. Robert was a native and lifelong resident of Tallahassee and was of the Baptist faith. For several years he was a union electrician and traveled learning and applying his trade. He later went to work for the state of Florida where he retired after many years.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgia Annette Smith, his children, Gary Matthews (Lori), Debra Linville (Rodney), Tracy Smith and Roy Smith; and his five grandchildren, Kyle Matthews, Sarah Matthews, Megan Smith, Madison Rose Smith and Haley Smith. He was preceded in death in 2019 by his son, Michael Todd Smith.
A private family graveside service will be held at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Smith family with their arrangements
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020