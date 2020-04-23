|
|
Robert Roston "Buck" Laing
Tallahassee - Robert Roston "Buck" Laing ,of Woodville, passed away on April 20, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1932 in Decatur County, Georgia to Charles (Charley) M. and Ina French Laing. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Lee Laing; sisters, Elsie May Beane, Mary Alice Lawhon, Ina Isobel Lawhon; son, Joseph Lee Laing and daughter Diane M. Woodbury. Survivors include sons, Joseph G. (Jerry) Woodbury, James Robert Laing (Delois) and Charles Jeff Laing; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Buck worked for Baker-Alford Auto Parts and the U.S. Postal Service. He served for four years in the United States Air Force and he was a Master Mason of Robert Butler Lodge for 44+ years. He loved hunting, fishing, riding the woods in his red Ford truck and just being surrounded by nature. He enjoyed visiting with friends and never met a stranger. He was well-loved and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice (bigbendhospice.org, 850-878-5310). David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com, 850-926-3333.)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020