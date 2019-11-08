|
|
Robert "Bob" Ryan Davis
Tallahassee - Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" Ryan Davis, 75, passed away on November 7, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Bob was born September 25, 1944 in Perry, Florida to Mr. William Sam Davis Jr. and Kathleen Ringer Davis.
Bob honorably served our country for 28 years in the United States Army. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam and completed his service through the Reserves. Bob received degrees from the University of Florida and Florida State University. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Mr. William Sam and Kathleen Davis, and his sister Sara Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Mrs. Dianne Davis; his son John Davis and his wife Angie; three grandchildren Ryan Davis, Ethan Davis and Dakota Davis; one great grandchild Noah Robert Davis; one sister Kathy Wiles (Denny); two brothers Bill Davis (Camille) and Tom Davis as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Tim Wilcox officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Friends may sign the online guest book at
www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019