Robert Schmalfuss



Chattahoochee - Robert L. "Schmo" Schmalfuss was born on October 25, 1929 in Zion, Illinois and went to be with his Savior on June 24 surrounded by his loving wife and children.



His long life produced many wonderful memories for all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.



He enlisted in the United States Air Force in November 1950 and attained the rank of staff sergeant with the 318th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron in Thule, Greenland. After four years of honorable service, he left the military and continued his education, obtaining an M.A. degree in Education. This was the beginning of his lifelong passion of educating others. His love of teaching led him to classrooms in Arizona, Illinois and Florida where he touched the lives of countless students. Along with teaching, Bob enjoyed a 21-year career with the Florida Dept. of Education after moving to Tallahassee. Because he couldn't be contained in retirement, Schmo found himself back in the classroom at North Florida Christian School where he taught high school for 15 years.



One of the hobbies Bob enjoyed the most was making music. He was drummer and percussionist in multiple bands, including the Sonorific 6, Tallahassee Community Band, and Mad Mullet Tom & the Dixie Flyers. In addition, he loved playing in the orchestras of the various churches he attended.



Above all he was most passionate about his faith and walk with the Lord. We will miss him dearly, but we rest in the knowledge that we will see him again! At the time of his death he was a faithful member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy, Florida.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Belva. His sons Gary (Debbie) and Robbie (Rachel); daughters Cathy Talbott, Laurel (Mike) Travis, Pam (Charlie) Chafin and JoAnn (David) Shearer. He is also survived by his brother Jim (Regina). Bob was a beloved grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Estella, brothers Billy and Roger, sisters Carol and Arlene.



Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29. Family will receive friends at their home (face masks required) on Sunday June 28, 4pm-6pm.









