Robert Stephen Simpson


1990 - 2020
Robert Stephen Simpson Obituary
Robert Stephen Simpson

Tallahassee - Robert Stephen Simpson of Tallahassee, age 29, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2020. He was born December 15, 1990 in Tallahassee, FL. He was the son of Heather Simpson Parker and Steve Griffin. He attended Amos P. Godby High School and was currently working at the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Robert Stephen is survived by his parents Ricky and Heather Parker of Greenville, Florida; his younger brother Roman Reister; sister in-law Tammy Reister; niece Anya Reister, all of Tallahassee; grandparents Buddy Simpson of Tallahassee, Marion and Glenn Snipes of Moultrie, Paul and Frankie Jean Parker of Greenville, Lynn Griffin of Tallahassee; aunts Carol Roland, Dianne Dyal , Elizabeth Simpson, Vicki Parker Bailey and Tanya Jackson; uncles Dory Simpson, Jeremy Roland, Ryal Dyal, Marcus Williams and Brad Kinsey; cousins Cody Roland, Dakota Williams, Jordan Williams, Cypress Simpson, Kyleigh Dyal, Tierney Dyal, Destiny Bailey, Drista Bailey and Kazleigh Taylor. He also left behind his dog, Hercules, and many other great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by great-grandparents John T. Shephard, Evelyn Shephard, Eunice Simpson, and Alvin Simpson.

Stephen was a type of person who was always there for you no matter what. Stevie enjoyed hanging out with his friends and co-workers (there is so many of you), going to concerts, playing video games, and taking trips - especially traveling with his Uncle Dory to WWE events. He had friends from all over the United States to Australia. He loved sunflowers, sloths, 80s movies (The Breakfast Club), all types of music, collecting POPS, and of course his "occasional" drinks. His family and friends will miss his sense of humor, his sarcastic comments, and especially that laugh of his. We love you.

Due to the current Health Advisory a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. A small immediate family memorial will be held Friday at his parents' home.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
