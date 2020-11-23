Robert T. "Bobby" Marks
Tallahassee - Robert T. "Bobby" Marks, age 79,entered into rest November 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. He was the owner and operator of W. T. Marks & Son Roofing Company. Bobby was an avid fisherman. Preceded in death by his daughter Karen R. McAneny. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Geraldine "Geri" Marks; three sons Terry (Shirley) Marks, Steve (Tammie) Marks, Dwayne (Linda) Marks; step-daughters Janice Dominello, Deana Jones, Melinda (Korosh) Noorbehesht; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Clarice (Ron) Goodwin, Beverly (Laurie) Youngblood; brother Ronald James (Susan) Marks; son-in-law Robert McAneny.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25th at Bevis Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com
. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.
Burial will be at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193)