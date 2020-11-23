1/1
Robert T. "Bobby" Marks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert T. "Bobby" Marks

Tallahassee - Robert T. "Bobby" Marks, age 79,entered into rest November 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. He was the owner and operator of W. T. Marks & Son Roofing Company. Bobby was an avid fisherman. Preceded in death by his daughter Karen R. McAneny. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Geraldine "Geri" Marks; three sons Terry (Shirley) Marks, Steve (Tammie) Marks, Dwayne (Linda) Marks; step-daughters Janice Dominello, Deana Jones, Melinda (Korosh) Noorbehesht; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Clarice (Ron) Goodwin, Beverly (Laurie) Youngblood; brother Ronald James (Susan) Marks; son-in-law Robert McAneny.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25th at Bevis Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.

Burial will be at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved