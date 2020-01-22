|
|
Robert T. Rivers, Jr.
Monticello, FL - Robert T. "Mookie" Rivers, Jr., 75, of Monticello's St. Phillip Community passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO is serving the Rivers family. A 1964 graduate of Howard Academy High School, he had lived in New York, having worked at the New York World's Fair. He was a member of St. Phillip. Memories will be cherished forever by his sisters, Mae S. Rivers, Wilma R. (Eddie) McCloud and Teresa (James) Rivers; brothers-in-law, Quincy Kirkland and Edwin Hargrove; aunt, Mrs. Lula Blake; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020