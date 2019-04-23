|
|
Robert Thomas Land Sr.
Tallahassee - Robert Thomas Land Sr., 78, of Tallahassee, passed away April 18, 2019.
He was born in Starke, Florida on April 20, 1940 and later graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He married his wife, Marie Land on July 20, 1963 and was employed as a Food Service Design Consultant. Robert had a passion for nature, which included hunting, fishing, bird watching and reading.
He is survived by a son, Robert T. Land Jr., (Tom) and wife Becky; a daughter, Jennifer Land Whiddon; grandchildren, Danielle Land, Courtney Land, Ethan Whiddon and Madison Whiddon; a great-grandson, LJ McNair; and a brother, Martin Edward Land Jr.
A visitation will be held at 10:00am on April 27, 2019 at Thomasville Road Baptist Church. Services will follow at 11:00am at Thomasville Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tall Timbers Research.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019