Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pentecostals of Gainesville
8105 NW 23rd Ave
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Pentecostals of Gainesville
8105 NW 23rd Ave
Robert "Bob" Trotter

Lake Butler - Robert "Bob" Trotter, of Lake Butler passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 71.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St. The Pentecostals of Gainesville, located at 8105 NW 23rd Ave., will host Bob's Homegoing Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 PM with viewing at 1 PM.

For full obituary, please visit Bob's memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. Those unable to attend the service can join online at https://livestream.com/accounts/16483822/POG.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA

352-376-7556
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
