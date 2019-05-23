|
|
Robert "Bob" Trotter
Lake Butler - Robert "Bob" Trotter, of Lake Butler passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 71.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St. The Pentecostals of Gainesville, located at 8105 NW 23rd Ave., will host Bob's Homegoing Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 PM with viewing at 1 PM.
For full obituary, please visit Bob's memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. Those unable to attend the service can join online at https://livestream.com/accounts/16483822/POG.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019