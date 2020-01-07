|
Robert W. "Bobby" Byrd
Belleair - Robert W. "Bobby" Byrd, 79, of Belleair, Florida passed away December 31, 2019. Bobby was born on November 5, 1940 to Benjamin Franklin Byrd and Evelyn Hill Byrd in Monroe, Georgia. He was the second of four children. Bobby graduated from Abbeville High School in Abbeville, South Carolina. He went on to continue his education at Florida State University, where his lifelong enthusiasm for the FSU Seminoles was born. At FSU, Bobby joined the Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he served as Vice President, and went on to become involved in the student senate and eventually be elected to student body president. After graduating FSU, Bobby joined the United States Marine Corp in Pensacola and would spend six years as a naval aviator. Pensacola is where he met and began dating his first wife of 27 years, Bonnie Patten Byrd. Over the course of his military career, Bobby flew 465 missions earning him 23 medals; including The Distinguished Flying Cross awarded for his heroic role in life threatening situations. Bobby and Bonnie raised two sons together, Brant and Brooks Byrd, who were the greatest source of pride and joy. The family moved to Belleair FL in 1974 where Bobby began his real estate career, eventually establishing Bobby Byrd Real Estate, BBRE Eshenbaugh, and finally the Byrd Corporation. In his time at BBRD, he went on to become the President of The Florida Association of Realtors and the Vice Chairman of The Legal Action Committee for The National Association of Realtors. Bobby was blessed with a second marriage of 18 years to Anne Jolley Thomas and had the opportunity to help raise another son in Corbett Proctor. Some of his best days were spent together with his collective family in Belleair, Tallahassee, and Boca Grande. Bobby's philanthropic and community involvement was extensive and included terms as President of Clearwater Rotary, President of the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce, and many years on The Morton Plant Mease Foundation Hospital Board. Besides his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his brother Benjamin Byrd. He is survived by brother Johnny Byrd and sister in law, Diane Byrd, Sister, Betty Byrd, wives Bonnie Byrd and Anne Jolley Thomas, sons Brant Byrd and Brooks Byrd, Daughters in Law Mary Beth Byrd and Alex Byrd, Step-son, Corbett Proctor and his wife Sara Noel Proctor, grandchildren Blakely Byrd, Britton Byrd, Bay Byrd and Balthazar Byrd. Services will be held at Moss Feaster Funeral Home in Clearwater Florida on Friday January 10 with a gathering of friends at 5pm to be followed by a service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Abilities Foundation of Clearwater.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020