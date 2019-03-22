|
Robert William Vaughan
Tallahassee - Robert William Vaughan, 55, was born May 4, 1963 and entered into his eternal rest March 19, 2019. Robert was born in Quincy, Florida and was a resident of Tallahassee, FL. Robert graduated from Maranatha Christian Academy. He was employed at Florida State University as the Utilities Plant Superintendent.
Robert is survived by his wife, Karen Miller-Vaughan, Robert's daughters, Bobbilea and Christalyn Vaughan, Robert's step-daughters, Sam Rudd, Makenna Rudd, and Kara Harrison (Cole Harrison), grandchildren, Gavin Keaton and Raelynn Harrison, his mother, Mary Vaughan, brothers, Donnie Jones, Harold Shepard (Linda Shepard), and Charles Vaughan (Lisa Vaughan). Robert is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Charles Vaughan.
The family will receive friends, 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Southwoood Baptist Church, 5177 Capitol Circle SW, Tallahassee, FL. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon, with interment at Woodville Cemetery. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019