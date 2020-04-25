|
|
Robert William (Bob) West went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 9, 2020, a few weeks short of his 92nd birthday. A native of Binghamton, N.Y., he and his family moved to Tallahassee in 1974, where he spent the next 15 years completing his 40 years in the moving and storage business. In 1979 he founded the Florida Movers and Warehousemen's Association and also managed it until the sale of his business in 1989. He subsequently served several years as a Division Director at the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation and later as a staff director in the Florida House of Representatives.
Mr. West was most affectionately known for his spiritual counsel to members and staff of the Florida Legislature for 37 years. In 2000 he was officially appointed Chaplain of The Florida House of Representatives in recognition of his long-standing service at the Capitol. He never accepted a salary and retired in 2014 at the age of 86.
Mr. West was a member of the 25th Infantry Division, United States Army, serving in the occupation of Japan in 1946 - 47. He was a past Chairman of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and founding Chairman of Partners for Excellence; board member of Associated Industries of Florida and Chairman of the Associated Industries Insurance Co.; founding member of the James Madison Institute; a former manager of the Southeastern Warehousemen's Association; a Past President of the North Florida Fair Association, and a Paul Harris Fellow as a member of Rotary Club. He was also on the board of the Florida Association for Volunteer Action in the Caribbean and the Americas; National Chairman of the Christian Business Men's Committee; founding member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church; an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church; and most recently a member of Wildwood Presbyterian Church.
Mr. West was pre-deceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Naomi Jean (Montzingo) West on June 23, 2019. He is survived by sons, Michael (Debbie) and Robert Jr. (Debbi) of Tallahassee and Scott (Laurie) of Orlando; daughters, Sue (Tim) Bladek of Silver Spring, MD and Sally West of Tallahassee; and 25 grand-, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren.
