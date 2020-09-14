1/1
Robert Wilson Sr.
Robert Wilson, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Robert Lee Wilson, Sr., 46, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing is 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center (rear of building). Born in Tallahassee, Robert was a 1992 Jefferson County High School graduate, where he was a star wide receiver. At FAMU he was also a star wide receiver. He played for the Seattle Seahawks, finishing his six-year career with the New Orleans Saints. Robert grew up in Greater Fellowship where he was a junior deacon. He was an entrepreneur, having owned several for-profit and non-profit businesses. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Tiffany Williams Wilson; sons, Trevor, Robert Jr. and Raylen Wilson; daughters: Tamani and Arie Wilson; parents: Geraldine Miller (Ulysses) Roberson and James Lee (Kim) Wilson; parents-in-law: Donald and Deborah Williams; brothers: Michael Farmer, Scottie and Tyrone Wilson; sisters: Melissa Ellis, Sheila Farmer, Tonya (Phillip) Branch, Jameka (Stanley Sr.) Wilson, Shauna (Lawrence) Parker and Stephanie Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
